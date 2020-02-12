UrduPoint.com
HEC Announces Jan 15 As Last Date For Applying In Hungaricum Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:41 PM

HEC announces Jan 15 as last date for applying in Hungaricum scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced January 15 as last date for applying in the stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships under Higher Education Scientific Exchange Programme 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced January 15 as last date for applying in the stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships under Higher Education Scientific Exchange Programme 2020-21.

According to the official sources, HEC has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) students for applying in the scholarship programme launched by the Hungarian government.

They said the scholarships were being awarded in the Bachelor, Master and PhD programmes.

All awards will be made on basis of academic merit, quality of research proposals, and potential of the applicants as well as the likely impact of their work on the development of Pakistan, they added.

The pogramme was being managed by HEC and Tempus Public Foundation Hungary, they informed.

The students, the sources said, were encouraged to apply on both HEC and Hungary website as without online registration the applications will not be considered for further processing. The students should apply through websites links i.e http://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu and http://eportal.hec.gov.pk/arl.

The students were advised that it is their sole responsibility before applying in any professional degree including medical, engineering, nursing, veterinary medicines, law, architecture etc, to first get confirmed its accreditation from respective councils i.e Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architect and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Pakistan Veterinary Medicine Council (PVMC), they added.

