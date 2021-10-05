HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS ranked universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced MS and PhD scholarships in selected fields for the world's top 100 QS ranked universities.

According to sources, the scholarships are offered in MS and PhD in the fields of computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, software engineering and information technology.

The scholarships will be awarded for Fall 2021 and Spring/Fall 2022 sessions in the top-ranked foreign universities under the "Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarships", a prime minister's Knowledge Economy Task Force (KETF) initiative.

As per eligibility criteria, the candidates must be a Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals. They must have Bachelors/Masters (16 years) -- (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology and BS/BE Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering Avionics) for MS scholarships, and BS/MS/MPhil in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Avionics or another relevant field for PhD scholarships.

HEC has asked the applicants to submit their applications till October 25 through online mode at http://www.

asdis.hec.gov.pk/.

Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct the HEC Aptitude Test(HAT-I) which will be announced later, the official sources informed.

Sharing the further details, HEC said that the candidates must have 1st division (in annual examination system) or CGPA 3.0 out of 4.0 or 75% marks in the final degree for PhD Scholarships.

They must have 60% marks or CGPA 2.50 out of 4.0 in the final degree for MS scholarships. Maximum two second divisions and no 3rd Division throughout academic career Maximum age on closing date for MS scholarship is 35 years while the maximum age on closing date for PhD scholarship is 40 yearsThe candidates must have obtained requisite qualification on or before closing date of application. Those who are availing any other scholarship are not eligible to apply or they need to reimburse the already availed scholarship for consideration.

It is worth mentioning here that all scholarships will be awarded on merit basis as per the Federal government quota policy. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their HEC aptitude test score.