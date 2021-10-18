UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces Phase-III Of PM's Wheelchair Scheme For Disabled Students

HEC announces Phase-III of PM's wheelchair scheme for disabled students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced the Phase-III of Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair scheme for disabled students of university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced the Phase-III of Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair scheme for disabled students of university.

Official Sources told APP, HEC has invited applications from the students having ambulatory disability and are enrolled/being enrolled with the Public Sector Universities and Affiliated Colleges during year 2021-22.

More than 350 wheelchairs have been distributed in first two Phases.

Sharing details of eligibility criteria for the scheme, they said that the electric wheelchairs will be distributed among students who have physical and permanent ambulatory disability and they are unable to move from place to place without the aid of a wheelchair.

The students who are not able to cross curbs because of paralysis or loss of function of legs, are also eligible for the scheme. Similarly, those who have one or both legs missing can apply for the opportunity.

The Sources further informed that the students who are registered/being registered for academic session 2021-22 in HEC Recognized Public Sector Universities and Affiliated Colleges of all Provinces, AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan in Undergraduate, Postgraduate, MS/ MPhil and PhD programmes, are also deserving to apply.

They should have valid certificate of special person/ambulatory disability from the relevant Competent Authority/ Government Institutions. It is pertinent to mention here that thay should have not received Electric Wheelchairs in Phase 1&2.

Tye Students who meet the eligibility criteria, are advised to fill and submit the online application form on eportal.hec.gov.pk/wheelchair by November 15, 2021.

The students are advised to take print of the application form, attach necessary documents and submit in the office of respective Vice Chancellor/ Registrar/Designated Person.

The Universities/ Affiliated Colleges will forward all eligible cases to HEC in one transaction by December 10, 2021 for distribution of Electric Wheelchairs on merit.

