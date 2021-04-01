HEC announces Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced the Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme.

The applications have been invited from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals who are eligible for the programme, said an official from HEC on Thursday.

According to the eligibility criteria, the applicant must be a PhD degree holder from HEC recognised local or international university, the official told APP.

According to the official, the candidate also must have a placement letter in top 200 QS World Ranking universities/research institutes from a relevant supervisor.

The applicants are required to submit online applications through research.hec.gov.pk.

For detailed information regarding the programme the applicants are encouraged to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/postdoc.

However, HEC has announced the 15th April as deadline for submission of the applications.