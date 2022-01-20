UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces PhD Scholarships In US Universities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 02:04 PM

HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced scholarships for PhD Programme in United States of America (USA) FIR Fall 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023

According to HEC, the scholarships have been announced under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, a project of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan.

HEC has invited applications for scholarships in PhD Programme in designated US Universities.

According to details, the scholarship is only for PhD Programme and does not include MS Leading to PhD. HEC asked the candidates to submit their applicants for scholarships online via HEC scholarship portal (http://scholarship.hec.gov.pk), not later than 28 February, 2022.

For further information, HEC has informed the candidates to visit http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/US-Pakcorridor/.

