ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals for studying in the Xi'an Jiaotong University China.

According to HEC Official, the scholarships have been announced for specific disciplines in the Master's and PhD programmes for the academic year 2021.

While talking to APP, the official said that the nominees of HEC would be considered under all categories by university award committee.

The candidates could apply in the program by January 30,2021. The HEC has asked the students to apply online before the deadline at http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/JUSP.

The interested students were advised to complete and submit online applications on CSC Xi'an Jiaotong University and HEC portals, separately, without waiting for the deadline.