UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces Undergraduate Scholarships For Students Of Balochistan, FATA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 05:33 PM

HEC announces undergraduate scholarships for students of Balochistan, FATA

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Undergraduate Scholarships for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Undergraduate Scholarships for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.

According to official sources, the applications are invited from the outstanding students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who intend to pursue undergraduate studies in HEC-recognized public/private sector universities/Degree Awarding Institutions of Pakistan.

They said the scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2022-23 in all areas of study/disciplines under the project entitled "Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan & erstwhile FATA (Phase-III)", Batch-I.

As per eligibility criteria, the applicants must have a valid Domicile/Local certificate of Balochistan/erstwhile FATA duly signed by the district administration.

Maximum age must be 22 years on the closing date of advertisement, they added.

Applicants must have completed 12 years of education with at least 60% marks in FA/F.Sc./I.COM/ICS/DAE or equivalent for the scholarship programme.

The applicants who are already availing of other HEC/Government scholarships are not eligible to apply.

Applicant must have acquired the requisite academic qualification on or before the closing date of the advertisement. Result-awaiting students are not eligible to apply. It is pertinent to mention here that the scholarships will be awarded on Merit and District Quota basis.

Meanwhile, the applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Aptitude Test scores (conducted by HEC) and academic credentials. Applicants must secure at least 50% marks on the test.

The scholarship and reserved seat distribution ratio for the applicants of Balochistan & erstwhile FATA is 50:50.

Placements on reserved seats will be on open merit within the selected scholars only. PM&DC/PMC minimum eligibility criteria/rules and regulations will be applicable.

Those who are already enrolled in Medical/Dental Colleges and Engineering Programmes will not be considered against the reserved seats but shall be considered for an offer of scholarships, if on merit.

However, students already enrolled in any Bachelor's program may also apply.

Please make sure to visit http://hec.gov.pk/site/bf3 for further details and IN/OUT category explanation before filling out the application form.

The applicants are required to submit their application online through the HEC website http://hec.gov.pk/site/bf3. Hard copies of applications and any other documents are not required at this stage.

The original bank payment record/slip must be uploaded with the online application, and it should be kept safe by the applicant to present it at the test (No one will be allowed to sit in the test without producing the original bank deposit slip).

The applicant must submit the online application after completing the application form. Saved and incomplete applications in any respect will not be considered.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

The last date for submission of online application is Monday, February 13, 2023.

The applicants are advised to check their emails and HEC website regularly for any updates and are required to apply well before the closing date to get assistance in case of any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan FATA Education Visit Bank February May HEC All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

2 minutes ago
 KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage cha ..

KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage charges

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile ..

Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile device manufacturing summit on ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

2 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

21 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.