HEC Approves LIRA Research Journal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 10:21 AM
LIRA, under patronage of University of Lahore, aims at producing space to aspiring youth “free of cost”
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Lahore Institute for Research and Analysis (LIRA), a project by the University of Lahore, has gotten accreditation by the Higher education Commission (HEC) for the LIRA Research Journal.
A unique initiative by the University of Lahore LIRA has been able to create nicho within the international research community in a short span of two years owing to the novelty of its underlying concept of “connecting people through ideas, innovation, and research.”
The accreditation comes under HEC’s 2024-2025 annual call for applications for accreditation of national research journals.
Being a platform steered by professional researchers of international stature, the organization of LIRA, under the patronage of the University of Lahore, aims at producing space to the aspiring youth “free of cost” and, thus, lay the foundation for research and development culture in the country, particularly among the educated lot.
Achieving the milestone of “Y” category accreditation by HEC is no less than a milestone, besides a significant leap forward toward materializing the noble objectives as well as the LIRA mission of creating “LIRA Community.”
