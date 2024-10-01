Open Menu

HEC Approves LIRA Research Journal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 10:21 AM

HEC approves LIRA research journal

LIRA, under patronage of University of Lahore, aims at producing space to aspiring youth “free of cost”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Lahore Institute for Research and Analysis (LIRA), a project by the University of Lahore, has gotten accreditation by the Higher education Commission (HEC) for the LIRA Research Journal.

A unique initiative by the University of Lahore LIRA has been able to create nicho within the international research community in a short span of two years owing to the novelty of its underlying concept of “connecting people through ideas, innovation, and research.”

The accreditation comes under HEC’s 2024-2025 annual call for applications for accreditation of national research journals.

Being a platform steered by professional researchers of international stature, the organization of LIRA, under the patronage of the University of Lahore, aims at producing space to the aspiring youth “free of cost” and, thus, lay the foundation for research and development culture in the country, particularly among the educated lot.

Achieving the milestone of “Y” category accreditation by HEC is no less than a milestone, besides a significant leap forward toward materializing the noble objectives as well as the LIRA mission of creating “LIRA Community.”

Related Topics

Lahore Lira HEC

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

21 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

21 hours ago
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

21 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

21 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

21 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

22 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

22 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

22 hours ago

More Stories From Education