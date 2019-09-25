HEC asked to provide drinking water in public, private universities

National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances Wednesday asked Higher Education commission (HEC) to provide clean drinking water for the students and staff in all public and private universities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances Wednesday asked Higher Education commission ( HEC ) to provide clean drinking water for the students and staff in all public and private universities of the country.

The committee met with Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar in Chair, directed the HEC to submit a fortnightly report while a policy report must be submitted to the committee within two months regarding clean drinking water in higher education institutions.

The house was informed that out of 206 universities in Pakistan 82 universities belonged to private sector while 124 universities were public. It was informed that despite the assurance made in September, last year, the matter was still unattended.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar told the committee that HEC was already given an appropriate amount of funding and through proper planning and donations the project of drinking water can be completed soon.

The Standing Committee was informed that investigation has been initiated against 242 companies in Panama. Under the OCED, government has obtained crucial information regarding 146 companies from various countries.

It was informed that 90 companies has disclosed their assets and paid due taxes under the government's amnesty scheme so no action would be taken against them.

The Standing Committee was informed that construction of the bridge started in 2009, over river Ravi at the district of Toba Tek Singh could not be completed despite having spent almost a billion rupees. Committee expressed its displeasure over the delay and directed the concern departments to take necessary steps for the speedy completion of the bridge.

Committee was also briefed about the different parts of the motorway while it directed that M9 should be broaden from 6 to 8 lanes in the next budget. It directed that Multan-Sakkur must be pen soon after completing the constructions of all part so public can be facilitated from this project.

Standing committee was attended by Chairman Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar among others members and officials of the concerned departments including Mujahid Ali, Khalid Khan Magsi, Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Osman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Hussain, Mohammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Ch Aamir Sultan Cheema, Saira Banu, Shahida Rahmani and Minister for economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar and Minister of State for parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Ali Mohammad Khan.

Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary, Communications, Chairman, National Highway Authority and Chairman, Federal board of Revenue also attended the meeting.