HEC Awards 4032 Foreign Scholarships To Students: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram Friday informed the National Assembly that Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded 4032 foreign scholarships to Pakistani students since 2009.

Responding to question during question hour she said, out of total 4032, 3703 scholarships for Ph.D programs, and 329 scholarships for Post-Doctorate programs were awarded.

Responding to another question she said, institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are bound to teach content developed by National Curriculum Council (NCC) where all subject experts are taken on board to develop textbooks based on contemporary trend.

She said, national anthem is already a regular feature of morning assemblies held at the start of the day in educational institutions under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education.

However, holding of assembly has been suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to another question she said, her Ministry has already taken a number of initiatives to minimize the educational loss caused due to outbreak of COVID-19.

An initiative of Tele Schools in the wake of COVID-19 was started to provide education to the students confined to their homes due to closure of educational institutions.

From planning to execution all the phases have been successfully completed by the academics wing of Federal Directorate of Education in collaboration with technology assistance partners and content providers.

All the leading educational institutions working under FDE started online classes for all levels i.e. I- Masters Level to keep the students engaged and help them accelerate their learning at home successfully. It helped the students to remain in touch with their teachers and seek their guidance as and when required.

