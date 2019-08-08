HEC Awards 52 Outstanding Scholars for Research, Innovation and Publications

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has awarded 52 Pakistani researchers and scholarsfor their outstanding work in the spheres of research, innovation and publication during the ceremony of 7th HECOutstanding Research Awards held at HEC Secretariat.Dr.

Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC was chief guest on the occasion, while Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gillani, Vice ChancellorUniversity of Haripur was the guest of honour. The ceremony was also attended by Lt.

Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, ExecutiveDirector HEC, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University and Chairman of HEC's Research AwardsManagement Committee, Dr. Zain ul Abdin, Director General (R&D) HEC and a number of Vice Chancellors, academiciansand faculty members.

Dr.

Yasinzai informed the gathering that as many as 490 applications were received for the four categories, out of which 52were selected for these awards. He said that 37 scholars won Best Research Paper Award, eight won the Best Young ResearchScholar Award, one scholar clinched the Best Innovator Award while six authors bagged the Best Book Award.Addressing the audience, Dr.

Banuri congratulated the award winners and wished them good luck in their futureendeavours. Quoting Maulana Rumi as saying "the best of Ameers (rulers) is the one who is always at the door of scholars" hestressed that the nature of work of a researcher is in fact the real reward of his/her efforts.