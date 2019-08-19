HEC awards Best Young Scholar award to Dr Zia ul Haq

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded "Pakistan Best Young Scholar Award in Health Sciences" to Dr Zia ul Haq, the professor and Dean of Public Health, Khyber Medical University (KMU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded "Pakistan Best Young Scholar Award in Health Sciences" to Dr Zia ul Haq, the professor and Dean of Public Health, Khyber Medical University (KMU).

One award was reserved each for Engineering, Natural, Biological, Agriculture, Computer, Social, Management and Health Sciences categories in a nationwide competition, said a press release issued here Monday.

In all health-related departments within Pakistan's medical or general universities / institutions, Prof Zia Ul Haq of KMU Peshawar was awarded the best young research scholar award and a cash prize of Rs. 150,000 for his outstanding contribution to the field of Public Health.

The award is granted on the basis of the number and quality of research articles, citations, research projects, supervisions, conference presentations, and academic achievements during the last Calendar year.

The main objective of this award is to acknowledge the high performance of the Pakistani faculty and researchers and thus promote competitive research culture in higher education and R&D institutions.

KMU Pro-Chancellor Dr. Hisham Khan, Minister for Health, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Arshad Javaid, Health Secretary Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, Registrar Prof Saleem Gandapur and public health colleagues across the globe have greeted Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq on these ongoing achievements.