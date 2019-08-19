UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Awards Best Young Scholar Award To Dr Zia Ul Haq

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:09 PM

HEC awards Best Young Scholar award to Dr Zia ul Haq

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded "Pakistan Best Young Scholar Award in Health Sciences" to Dr Zia ul Haq, the professor and Dean of Public Health, Khyber Medical University (KMU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded "Pakistan Best Young Scholar Award in Health Sciences" to Dr Zia ul Haq, the professor and Dean of Public Health, Khyber Medical University (KMU).

One award was reserved each for Engineering, Natural, Biological, Agriculture, Computer, Social, Management and Health Sciences categories in a nationwide competition, said a press release issued here Monday.

In all health-related departments within Pakistan's medical or general universities / institutions, Prof Zia Ul Haq of KMU Peshawar was awarded the best young research scholar award and a cash prize of Rs. 150,000 for his outstanding contribution to the field of Public Health.

The award is granted on the basis of the number and quality of research articles, citations, research projects, supervisions, conference presentations, and academic achievements during the last Calendar year.

The main objective of this award is to acknowledge the high performance of the Pakistani faculty and researchers and thus promote competitive research culture in higher education and R&D institutions.

KMU Pro-Chancellor Dr. Hisham Khan, Minister for Health, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Arshad Javaid, Health Secretary Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, Registrar Prof Saleem Gandapur and public health colleagues across the globe have greeted Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq on these ongoing achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Education Agriculture Young HEC Khyber Medical University All Best

Recent Stories

Shehbaz writes to Presidents Xi Jinping, Erdogan t ..

1 minute ago

Two accused of murder case convicted in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Establishment division saves Rs20.5 million under ..

1 minute ago

Peace vital for social, economic development: Dr. ..

1 minute ago

State Duma Council Formed Commission to Investigat ..

10 minutes ago

Working women plead for special quota in Naya Paki ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.