HEC Chairman Dr.Tariq Banuri removed from his office

The Federal government has enforced new Ordinance 2021 and reduced the tenure of HEC Chairman from four years to two years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri has been removed from his office before he could complete his four-year tenure.

The Sources say that a notification has also been issued by the Establishment Division.

His remove has come after the Federal government promulgated new Ordinance 2021 and limited the tenure of HEC Chairman for two years. Previously, the tenure of HEC Chairman was four years.

Dr. Tariq Banuri’ s tenure was due to end in May 2022. But he has been removed with implementation of this new Ordinance.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appointed Dr. Tariq Banuri as Chairman HEC in May 2018.