HEC Chairman Meets Private Varsities' VCs To Discuss Financial Issues

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

HEC chairman meets private varsities' VCs to discuss financial issues

The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Friday met with a group of Vice Chancellors and Rectors of the private sector to discuss avenues for streamlining their financial management

During the meeting the participants also discussed other issues including, statutory requirements, land requirement, faculty requirement, affiliated colleges and sub-campuses, media alerts and business model, said a press release.

The Chairman HEC apprised the participants of the inspection Calendar developed by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) so that universities are in a better position to meet the minimum HEC standards well in time.

Dr. Banuri was also sympathetic about the matter of issuing parental alerts and he requested the participants to help HEC develop protocols of issuing media alerts.

The chairman also shared concerns of quality of education and sustainability of the Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) in long term perspective and advised the universities to share understanding of the direction with the HEC.

The Chairman further stressed on the need to identify possible solutions of these problems without compromising the core goals of access, quality, and relevance and the protection of students' rights for which services of a third party such as a consultative firm may also be taken where required.

