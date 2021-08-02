UrduPoint.com

HEC Chalks Out Plan For Providing Int'l Standards Training To Its Employees

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:27 PM

HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards training to its employees

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has chalked out a plan for world-class specialized training programme of its senior employees to ensure good management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has chalked out a plan for world-class specialized training programme of its senior employees to ensure good management.

This specialized training for HEC employees will cover three areas, including Leadership, Project Management, and Strategy, said Executive Director HEC, Dr Shaista Sohail on Monday while talking to APP.

She said the training would not only benefit HEC officials, but it also reflects in the overall HEC operations for the higher education sector.

Dr. Shaista Sohail said that efforts to improve capability and capacity were an important tool to make an organization successful.

She said that organisations used training projects as a mechanism for a positive change and upgradation.

She underlined the significant role of National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in capacity building of HEC employees, faculty, and university administrative staff.

HEC was a national oversight body of the higher education sector and its employees were the front face of the sector, she added.

NAHE, she said, was honoured that HEC reposed its confidence in it for training and professional development of its employees.

She informed that NAHE, in response to the priorities identified in the Training Needs Assessment (TNA) survey conducted three specialist trainings on Leadership, Strategy and Project Management.

The first training was on e-office attended by over 400 HEC colleagues, while the second training on Procurement and Financial Management for BPS 17-18 attended by 62 officials, she added.

