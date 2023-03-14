UrduPoint.com

HEC Clarifies Misinterpretation Of TTS Funding Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 08:57 PM

HEC clarifies misinterpretation of TTS funding policy

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has clarified that payment of salary contribution and career progression of the existing faculty hired under Tenure Track System (TTS) is protected as per revised TTS funding policy-2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has clarified that payment of salary contribution and career progression of the existing faculty hired under Tenure Track System (TTS) is protected as per revised TTS funding policy-2022-23.

However, new appointments and time-barred cases shall not be funded.

Moreover, HEC contribution shall be standardized for differential payment over and above BPS salary prescribed by the respective Government.

In a letter to all the public sector universities and higher education institutions, HEC has clarified that for existing TTS faculty members whose cases are not time-barred and already funded by HEC, it is assured that HEC will continue paying its contribution including differential amount over and above BPS prescribed by the Government (Federal/Provincial), gratuity/13th TTS salary, TTS annual increment and impact of promotions.

To this effect, HEC Finance Division has already communicated revised TTS allocation 2022-23 for endorsement by the institutions.

Additional or overpaid adjustment shall be made in the 4th quarter of the current financial year.

The universities have been advised to continue releasing admissible salary benefits to existing TTS faculty members already funded by HEC.

Further, it has been emphasized that HEC shall make every effort to fund new/fresh TTS cases appointed before circulation of HEC funding policy-2022-23 dated July 29, 2022.

In this regard, universities have been asked to share appointment detail/documents of fresh TTS cases at the earliest for further decision in this regard.

Related Topics

Education July HEC All Government Share

Recent Stories

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

15 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

15 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

15 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

29 minutes ago
 Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil ..

Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil Amid Price Cap Coalition - US ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.