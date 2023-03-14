HEC clarifies misinterpretation of TTS funding policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has clarified that payment of salary contribution and career progression of the existing faculty hired under Tenure Track System (TTS) is protected as per revised TTS funding policy-2022-23.

However, new appointments and time-barred cases shall not be funded.

Moreover, HEC contribution shall be standardized for differential payment over and above BPS salary prescribed by the respective Government.

In a letter to all the public sector universities and higher education institutions, HEC has clarified that for existing TTS faculty members whose cases are not time-barred and already funded by HEC, it is assured that HEC will continue paying its contribution including differential amount over and above BPS prescribed by the Government (Federal/Provincial), gratuity/13th TTS salary, TTS annual increment and impact of promotions.

To this effect, HEC Finance Division has already communicated revised TTS allocation 2022-23 for endorsement by the institutions.

Additional or overpaid adjustment shall be made in the 4th quarter of the current financial year.

The universities have been advised to continue releasing admissible salary benefits to existing TTS faculty members already funded by HEC.

Further, it has been emphasized that HEC shall make every effort to fund new/fresh TTS cases appointed before circulation of HEC funding policy-2022-23 dated July 29, 2022.

In this regard, universities have been asked to share appointment detail/documents of fresh TTS cases at the earliest for further decision in this regard.