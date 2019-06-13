HEC committed to mainstreaming quality into higher education: Dr Banuri

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri Wednesday said that HEC was committed to mainstreaming quality and relevance into the higher education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri Wednesday said that HEC was committed to mainstreaming quality and relevance into the higher education system.

In a media briefing regarding launching of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) he said that NAHE is one of the instruments to ensure greater efficiency and transparency in the education system.

He added that the initial approach towards quality was quantitative, asserting that establishment of NAHE was a testimony to HEC's focus on quality.

He elaborated that NAHE will set norms for building of communities of excellence to determine quality standards. It will, he continued, build capacity of faculty, university leadership, and university staff, analyse areas and identify gaps required to be addressed, and set up a monitoring and evaluation system for higher education institutions.

The chairman said HEC facilitates the higher education sector to analyse data and identify solutions to future academic challenges.

He said the range of actions to be undertaken by NAHE are not new, as HEC has long supported capacity building for university faculty and leadership.

The new development, he explained, was a renewed commitment to quality, mobilisation of a community of excellence, embarking upon a continuous process of reflection, analaysis and reform, and integrating capacity building centrally into university operations.

He extended gratitude to HEC's development partners in establishment of NAHE, including the World Bank, British Council, and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The main objective of NAHE was to meet HEC's mission of improving the quality of teaching, learning and research in HEIs of Pakistan in addition to capacity building and promotion of academic and leadership competencies, he added.

It will offer generic as well as need-based capacity building services to enhance quality of teaching, research, and management in higher education institutions, he maintained.

Moreover, he said, the Academy will cater to the prevailing need for quality across different spheres and realms of academics and HEIs through different interventions and series of programmes.

To this end, the quality standards for the respective interventions including capacity building, training modules and delivery mechanism will be neatly woven and piloted to ensure better impact, he informed.

Dr Banuri said that being an apex learning body, NAHE will institute and lead a broader national discourse around the purpose, perspective and policy in higher education and will help develop high quality human capital to achieve excellence in academic milieu.

In order to develop desirable high quality human capital, it will work as a centre of excellence for capacity building, skill development, and promotion of academic and leadership competencies through setting standards, cultivating academic quality, and advancing relevant research in collaboration with HEIs, industry and social sector, he said.

He said that the Academy will design programmes, i.e., certifications, workshops, seminars, conferences, and webinars for academic professionals, institutional leaders, university management and other academic leaders.

"NAHE will inculcate leadership competencies and skills required in implementation of higher education policies. It will work on capacity building in the areas of R&D and entrepreneurship. It will design framework for embedding employability through quality teaching and will create partnerships among community, universities and industry at national as well as International level" he ensured.

Furthermore, The chairman HEC said it will develop international collaboration with foreign higher education entities. It will also offer training packages for institutes other than higher education as per their demand, he added.