HEC committees visits UET to review postgraduate program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher education Commission (HEC) and the committee of experts from various universities reviewed the postgraduate programs during their 2-day visit to the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar on Wednesday.

The committee was headed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Jukhto (NED University Karachi), Engr. Prof. Dr Abdul Qayume (PEAS Islamabad), Engr. Dr Syed Athar Masood (IIU Islamabad) and Pir Qasim Shah, Deputy Director QAA, HEC Islamabad.

The visit was aimed to review the postgraduate programs of UET Peshawar to examine its compliance with the HEC's minimum criteria, guidelines and enhance their quality to make them internationally compatible.

Dr. Imran Ahmad Director QEC UET Peshawar apprised the committee about the various programs offered by the university and academic,research and developmental progress of the university.

Later, the committee also met with the scholars of MS and Ph.D. program of various faculties of the University and expressed their satisfaction of overall performance of University in running these programs.

Dr Muhammad Tufail also appreciated the efforts of University and teaching faculty in improving the quality of Postgraduate Program over the year by addressing all major observations of HEC Review team, that were made during their last visit in 2019.

They also visited the earthquake engineering lab, Center for Artificial Intelligence and Center for Advanced Studies in Energy to see the sufficiency of research and support facilities.

While sharing recommendations with Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Dr. Tufail appreciated the efforts of university in promoting research at state of the art laboratories.

He advised the management for holding regular meetings of Research Evaluation Committee of respective programs to accelerate the research work of postgraduate students. He also informed the meeting to hold regular workshops on updating the students on HEC guidelines on anti-plagiarism policy.

Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Prof Dr MA Irfan, Dean of Civil Engineering Prof Dr Akhtar Naeem and Dean Faculty of Dr Siraj ul islam Registrar, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, were present on the occasion.