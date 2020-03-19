HEC develops online databank to disseminate virtual courses to students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has developed a databank of the online courses available at the national and international level and shared it with universities, said Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has developed a databank of the online courses available at the national and international level and shared it with universities, said Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri on Thursday.

In a message on the prevailing situation created by coronavirus, he said the university faculty has been asked to prepare virtual courses from HEC databank for dissemination to students.

The Chairman said that coronavirus pandemic has endangered the entire world. As a precautionary measure, students of all the public sector universities have been given a three-week break under instructions by the Government.

The ongoing vacations may be adjusted in the summer holidays, however if the prevailing situation persists, the online lectures activity will help avoid educational loss of students. In the meantime, faculty members will take advantage of the break to prepare online lectures for the students to mitigate the disruption in provision of education.

He urged the Vice Chancellors to follow the guidelines about precautions to protect essential staff and faculty from the virus. HEC has issued comprehensive guidelines in this regard, and has also taken precautionary measures at the HEC offices.

He requested all experts and highly educated persons, including faculty members, students, and staff of universities to use their advanced knowledge to keep abreast of the latest information about the coronavirus and share it with other people in their communities. Some information in this regard has been circulated among universities and is available at the HEC website.

"People should be advised to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the virus." This is a social responsibility of all educated persons with access to global media and expert knowledge.

He said the people feeling ill should self-isolate themselves and limit their contact with people.