UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Develops Online Databank To Disseminate Virtual Courses To Students

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

HEC develops online databank to disseminate virtual courses to students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has developed a databank of the online courses available at the national and international level and shared it with universities, said Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has developed a databank of the online courses available at the national and international level and shared it with universities, said Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri on Thursday.

In a message on the prevailing situation created by coronavirus, he said the university faculty has been asked to prepare virtual courses from HEC databank for dissemination to students.

The Chairman said that coronavirus pandemic has endangered the entire world. As a precautionary measure, students of all the public sector universities have been given a three-week break under instructions by the Government.

The ongoing vacations may be adjusted in the summer holidays, however if the prevailing situation persists, the online lectures activity will help avoid educational loss of students. In the meantime, faculty members will take advantage of the break to prepare online lectures for the students to mitigate the disruption in provision of education.

He urged the Vice Chancellors to follow the guidelines about precautions to protect essential staff and faculty from the virus. HEC has issued comprehensive guidelines in this regard, and has also taken precautionary measures at the HEC offices.

He requested all experts and highly educated persons, including faculty members, students, and staff of universities to use their advanced knowledge to keep abreast of the latest information about the coronavirus and share it with other people in their communities. Some information in this regard has been circulated among universities and is available at the HEC website.

"People should be advised to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the virus." This is a social responsibility of all educated persons with access to global media and expert knowledge.

He said the people feeling ill should self-isolate themselves and limit their contact with people.

Related Topics

World Education Holidays May HEC Media All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People advised to limit social contact, travelling ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus pandemic could destroy up to 25 millio ..

3 minutes ago

819 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chin ..

3 minutes ago

Virus endangers 'future of aviation' without state ..

3 minutes ago

Martyred Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas laid to rest

33 minutes ago

S.Korea to offer 39 bln USD of financial aid packa ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.