HEC funded projects to be established, up-graded

The handing and taking over ceremony of the HEC funded project "Establishment and Up-gradation of the Core Engineering Departments at UET Mardan Campus" was held here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The handing and taking over ceremony of the HEC funded project "Establishment and Up-gradation of the Core Engineering Departments at UET Mardan Campus" was held here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in pursuance of addendum issued by HEC regarding changing the execution agency of this project from UET Peshawar to UET Mardan.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Registrar UET Mardan Dr. Ibrar Ali Shah, representative of Vice Chancellor UET Mardan signed the document in presence of senior officials.

The project funded by HEC at the cost of Rs. 1336.725 million earlier funded to UET Peshawar will be executed by UET Mardan onwards after getting the chartered of university.

Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Nek Muhammad Khan, Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Director P&D, Engr. Sardar Asghar, Director Works (UET Peshawar), Dr. Muhammad Usman, UET Mardan and other officials were also present on the occasion.