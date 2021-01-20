UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Grants Rs 9.3 Million For Research On Animals' Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:33 PM

HEC grants Rs 9.3 million for research on animals' diseases

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has allocated Rs 9.3 million for the research, diagnosis and preparation of vaccines for the diseases of Cholistan animals, especially goats and sheep

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has allocated Rs 9.3 million for the research, diagnosis and preparation of vaccines for the diseases of Cholistan animals, especially goats and sheep.

This grant was received under the National Research Program for Universities. The samples related to animal diseases in the Cholistan will be collected and analyzed in the laboratory of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and in the light of the results obtained, a vaccine will be developed that will be beneficial not only to these Cholistani animals but also to sheep and goats and livestock across the country.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur located near the Cholistan is an important place for research on indigenous animals and plants.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob expressed hope that this research grant will meet the research target and its findings will help eradicate diseases which will improve the social and economic conditions of the people of Cholistan.

Related Topics

HEC IUB Cholistan Million

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens Al Fay Park

6 minutes ago

Macron rules out official apology for colonial abu ..

3 minutes ago

DSWC Rwp constructs 1800 mini dams in Potohar regi ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather likely to persist in most parts ..

3 minutes ago

AIOU Sukkir center announces admission schedule

3 minutes ago

Italy threatens legal action over Pfizer vaccine d ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.