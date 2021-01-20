HEC grants Rs 9.3 million for research on animals' diseases

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has allocated Rs 9.3 million for the research, diagnosis and preparation of vaccines for the diseases of Cholistan animals, especially goats and sheep

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has allocated Rs 9.3 million for the research, diagnosis and preparation of vaccines for the diseases of Cholistan animals, especially goats and sheep.

This grant was received under the National Research Program for Universities. The samples related to animal diseases in the Cholistan will be collected and analyzed in the laboratory of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and in the light of the results obtained, a vaccine will be developed that will be beneficial not only to these Cholistani animals but also to sheep and goats and livestock across the country.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur located near the Cholistan is an important place for research on indigenous animals and plants.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob expressed hope that this research grant will meet the research target and its findings will help eradicate diseases which will improve the social and economic conditions of the people of Cholistan.