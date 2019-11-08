UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC, Huawei Hold Training On Artificial Intelligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:24 PM

HEC, Huawei hold training on Artificial Intelligence

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. here on Friday jointly organized the first 'Train the Trainers' Training for Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at HEC Secretariat, The eight-day training, conducted by Huawei AI Experts from China, was attended by trainers from 11 universities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. here on Friday jointly organized the first 'Train the Trainers' Training for Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at HEC Secretariat, The eight-day training, conducted by Huawei AI Experts from China, was attended by trainers from 11 universities across Pakistan.

The training is a part of Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC). The training aims at Artificial Intelligence talent development in Pakistan.

The HCIA-AI training and certification will cultivate entrepreneurial talent for the professionals of Artificial Intelligence helping them to use the AI framework in the industry for development and innovation.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Executive Director HEC, was chief guest in the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Huawei Enterprise Business Group Pakistan and the delegates from various universities.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Marri emphasized on the importance of Artificial Intelligence in understanding modern tools in education sector and its relevance for overall economic growth of any nation.

He also mentioned the importance of close relationship between industry and academia to achieve the objective of problem solving in all aspects of life.

Shahzad Rasheed congratulated the trainees for being selected for the prestigious training.

He elaborated usefulness of Artificial Intelligence in building bridges for solving various problems faced by the country and assured Huawei's complete support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education China Enterprise HEC Huawei All From Industry

Recent Stories

Sub-committee formed to focus on freedom of expres ..

7 minutes ago

Austrian Schwab leads Turkish Open, Rose two shots ..

8 minutes ago

Minor boy dies, ten injure in separate road mishap ..

8 minutes ago

UK Citizens' Intent to Vote for Tories, Labor Down ..

8 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against AIDS to start from Nov ..

8 minutes ago

Nationalists in Tbilisi Seek to Disrupt Screening ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.