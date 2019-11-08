HEC, Huawei hold training on Artificial Intelligence

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. here on Friday jointly organized the first 'Train the Trainers' Training for Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at HEC Secretariat, The eight-day training, conducted by Huawei AI Experts from China, was attended by trainers from 11 universities across Pakistan.

The training is a part of Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC). The training aims at Artificial Intelligence talent development in Pakistan.

The HCIA-AI training and certification will cultivate entrepreneurial talent for the professionals of Artificial Intelligence helping them to use the AI framework in the industry for development and innovation.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Executive Director HEC, was chief guest in the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Huawei Enterprise Business Group Pakistan and the delegates from various universities.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Marri emphasized on the importance of Artificial Intelligence in understanding modern tools in education sector and its relevance for overall economic growth of any nation.

He also mentioned the importance of close relationship between industry and academia to achieve the objective of problem solving in all aspects of life.

Shahzad Rasheed congratulated the trainees for being selected for the prestigious training.

He elaborated usefulness of Artificial Intelligence in building bridges for solving various problems faced by the country and assured Huawei's complete support.