HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5000

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) The Higher education Commission (HEC) is charging Rs5000 for degree attestation.

The HEC has developed special booths for urgent degree attestation at its headquarter and local offices. These offices remain opened from Monday to Friday.

At least 45 booths have been established at HEC headquarter in Islamabad, 20 in Lahore, 15 in Karachi, 10 in Quetta and 10 in Peshawar.

The fee for normal degree attestation was Rs800 while for urgent attestation, it has been increased to Rs5000.

HEC Director General Attestation and Equivalence Tahir Zaidi said that the needy students will be facilitated to discourage nepotism.

Moreover, students can apply at the online portal of HEC for degree attestation.

A daily target of attesting 500,000 degrees has been set under which, the revenue of the commission will be increased by Rs150 million.

The step has been taken to reduce the problems created after the HEC budget was significantly reduced by the government.