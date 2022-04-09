HEC issues funds for research in Cholistan

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a sum of Rs 8 million to Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) to conduct research in Cholistan desert area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has issued a sum of Rs 8 million to Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) to conduct research in Cholistan desert area.

According to a press release issued here, HEC has issued a grant of Rs 08 million to Culture and Research Heritage Center, Islamia University Bahawalpur for conducting research on culture and nomad lifestyle of Cholistan.

Additional Director, Culture and Heritage Center, IUB and the Head of Archeology Department, Dr. Khalil Ahmad and Lecturers- Moazzam Durrani and Waqar Mushtaq have been assigned the task to conduct research on nomad life and culture of Cholistan.

Vice Chancellor, IUB, Prof-Dr. Eng. Athar Mehboob and Dean, Faculty of Science, Dr. Shazia Anjum thanked the HEC for extending financial cooperation for a research project.