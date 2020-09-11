UrduPoint.com
HEC Issues NOC To AIOU For Offering PhD In Library, Information Sciences

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:21 PM

HEC issues NOC to AIOU for offering PhD in Library, Information Sciences

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Allama Iqbal Open University's department of Library and Information Sciences(LIS) for offering PhD programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Allama Iqbal Open University's department of Library and Information Sciences(LIS) for offering PhD programme.

According to a press release on Friday, by getting NOC the Department of Library and Information Sciences of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will offer PhD programme in spring 2021 semester.

Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad, Chairman, Department of LIS, while expressing his views said that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has achieved another milestone in higher education with reference to emerging fields of library and information sciences.

He also thanked Prof. Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU for his continuous support throughout the process.

He viewed that it will provide an excellent opportunity of quality education to the candidates interested in the field across the country.

He said that the department has also launched a research journal recently which is HEC recognized in Y-category and plays an effective role in promoting and strengthening research culture in the field of library and information sciences.

Moreover, the Department of English of the university is also expected to be issued NOC by the HEC in near future to launch its M Phil English and PhD (Linguistics) programmes.

The said programs have been approved by all the statutory bodies of the university and the application for NOC is in the final stage of approval process at HEC.

