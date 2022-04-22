HEC issues policy guidelines to VCs, Rectors, universities regarding nursing education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued policy guidelines to Vice Chancellors, Rectors, Heads All Public / Private Sector Universities / Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) to review educational pathways for nursing degree programs in the country.

In that regard, HEC also held a series of consultative meetings of National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) in collaboration with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and issued guidelines for nursing education.

According to Official sources on Friday, the development of curriculum standards and its review at undergraduate and graduate level was one of the major ongoing activities at the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Subsequently, the recommendations along-with the roadmap are approved for implementation by all universities/Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) imparting Nursing Education.

As per details of recommended guidelines for nursing education, the eligibility criteria for admission in four-year BS Nursing (BSN) shall be HSSC/equivalent (12 years of schooling) in pre-medical group with minimum 50% marks. While admission in erstwhile three year nursing diploma offered after SSC/equivalent (10 years of schooling) has already been stopped As per recommendation of the respective National Curriculum Review Committee, the nursing graduates having qualified three-year nursing diploma, one year midwifery / specialization diploma and two-year Post-RN BSN / Post-RN BSM qualification are allowed equivalence of 16 years of education, irrespective of the sequence of qualification, they added.

The sources reveled that such equivalence is subject to passing of three compulsory subjects i.e Pakistan Studies, Islamic Studies / Ethics (for non-Muslims) and English at erstwhile two-year conventional BA/BSc level or Post-RN level or offered separately by institutions at par with 14 years of education (NQF level 5) or 16 years of education (NQF level 6).

However, separate transcripts issued by institutions for passing of above-mentioned compulsory subjects shall also be accepted by HEC for the purpose.

Also, one-time waiver is granted for equivalence of 18 years of education in cases where nursing graduates completed one year midwifery / specialization diploma after MS Nursing (MSN) degree program.

The requirement of passing aforementioned three compulsory subjects at 14 years of education (NQF level 5) or 16 years of education (NQF level 6) shall remain the same.

Furthermore, students having qualified three-year nursing diploma and one year midwifery / specialization diploma are allowed equivalence of 14 years of education, irrespective of the sequence subject to passing of aforementioned three compulsory subjects at 14 years of education (NQF level 5). Separate transcripts issued by institutions for passing these subjects shall also be accepted by HEC for the purpose.

According to HEC guidelines, to provide opportunity of further education to nursing diploma holders and to address shortage of nursing faculty in the country, student intake in Post-RN BSN / Post-RN BSM is allowed till 31.12.2026.

As per HEC policy, at least two (02) PhD qualified faculty members specialized in the relevant field are required for launch of MS/MPhil/equivalent (NQF level 7) degree programs. Considering the limited number of PhD faculty in the field of Nursing, the National Curriculum Review Committee has recommended the minimum requirement of two (02) MSN qualified faculty members having at least five years of professional experience for launch of MSN programs.

However, No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Quality Assurance Division (QAD) of HEC shall be required in this regard. Similarly, the National Curriculum Review Committee has recommended the minimum requirement of ten (10) BSN / Post-RN BSN / Post-RN BSM qualified faculty members with at least five years of professional experience and one MSN qualified faculty member in the department to initiate a BSN degree program.