UrduPoint.com

HEC Issues Policy Guidelines To VCs, Rectors, Universities Regarding Nursing Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 03:15 PM

HEC issues policy guidelines to VCs, Rectors, universities regarding nursing education

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued policy guidelines to Vice Chancellors, Rectors, Heads All Public / Private Sector Universities / Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) to review educational pathways for nursing degree programs in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued policy guidelines to Vice Chancellors, Rectors, Heads All Public / Private Sector Universities / Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) to review educational pathways for nursing degree programs in the country.

In that regard, HEC also held a series of consultative meetings of National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) in collaboration with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and issued guidelines for nursing education.

According to Official sources on Friday, the development of curriculum standards and its review at undergraduate and graduate level was one of the major ongoing activities at the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Subsequently, the recommendations along-with the roadmap are approved for implementation by all universities/Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) imparting Nursing Education.

As per details of recommended guidelines for nursing education, the eligibility criteria for admission in four-year BS Nursing (BSN) shall be HSSC/equivalent (12 years of schooling) in pre-medical group with minimum 50% marks. While admission in erstwhile three year nursing diploma offered after SSC/equivalent (10 years of schooling) has already been stopped As per recommendation of the respective National Curriculum Review Committee, the nursing graduates having qualified three-year nursing diploma, one year midwifery / specialization diploma and two-year Post-RN BSN / Post-RN BSM qualification are allowed equivalence of 16 years of education, irrespective of the sequence of qualification, they added.

The sources reveled that such equivalence is subject to passing of three compulsory subjects i.e Pakistan Studies, Islamic Studies / Ethics (for non-Muslims) and English at erstwhile two-year conventional BA/BSc level or Post-RN level or offered separately by institutions at par with 14 years of education (NQF level 5) or 16 years of education (NQF level 6).

However, separate transcripts issued by institutions for passing of above-mentioned compulsory subjects shall also be accepted by HEC for the purpose.

Also, one-time waiver is granted for equivalence of 18 years of education in cases where nursing graduates completed one year midwifery / specialization diploma after MS Nursing (MSN) degree program.

The requirement of passing aforementioned three compulsory subjects at 14 years of education (NQF level 5) or 16 years of education (NQF level 6) shall remain the same.

Furthermore, students having qualified three-year nursing diploma and one year midwifery / specialization diploma are allowed equivalence of 14 years of education, irrespective of the sequence subject to passing of aforementioned three compulsory subjects at 14 years of education (NQF level 5). Separate transcripts issued by institutions for passing these subjects shall also be accepted by HEC for the purpose.

According to HEC guidelines, to provide opportunity of further education to nursing diploma holders and to address shortage of nursing faculty in the country, student intake in Post-RN BSN / Post-RN BSM is allowed till 31.12.2026.

As per HEC policy, at least two (02) PhD qualified faculty members specialized in the relevant field are required for launch of MS/MPhil/equivalent (NQF level 7) degree programs. Considering the limited number of PhD faculty in the field of Nursing, the National Curriculum Review Committee has recommended the minimum requirement of two (02) MSN qualified faculty members having at least five years of professional experience for launch of MSN programs.

However, No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Quality Assurance Division (QAD) of HEC shall be required in this regard. Similarly, the National Curriculum Review Committee has recommended the minimum requirement of ten (10) BSN / Post-RN BSN / Post-RN BSM qualified faculty members with at least five years of professional experience and one MSN qualified faculty member in the department to initiate a BSN degree program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Education Student Noc Same HEC All From

Recent Stories

5 Reasons Why to Choose a vivo Smartphone

5 Reasons Why to Choose a vivo Smartphone

33 minutes ago
 Eurozone growth speeds up in April despite Ukraine ..

Eurozone growth speeds up in April despite Ukraine war

4 minutes ago
 US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector i ..

US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will observe complete shutdown on Modi's ..

Kashmiris will observe complete shutdown on Modi's IIOJK visit on Sunday

4 minutes ago
 Japan Unfriendly Country for Russia, Difficult to ..

Japan Unfriendly Country for Russia, Difficult to Talk About Peace Treaty - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 World Book and Copyright Day to be marked on April ..

World Book and Copyright Day to be marked on April 23

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.