HEC launches e-courses on its policies regarding sexual harassment, students with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has launched e-courses on its policies on "Protection against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions" and "Policy for Students with Disabilities in Higher Education Institutions"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has launched e-courses on its policies on "Protection against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions" and "Policy for Students with Disabilities in Higher Education Institutions".

The courses are being launched by HEC in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women, and the Australian High Commission in Pakistan to make Pakistani Higher Education Institutions safer and more inclusive for students, faculty and administrative staff.

The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) will host the e-courses that will promote awareness and outreach of these policies.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Prof. Dr Ayub Jajja, Prof. Dr Muhammad Naheed, Dr Shahzad Karim and Ms Kalsoom Akhtar represented the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) via Zoom meeting and elaborated the adoption and implementation of HEC Policies in the University under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Eng. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.