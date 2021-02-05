HEC nominated panels visits GCWUF

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) nominated panels for MS/M.Phil & PhD Programme Review (PR) and Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) visited Government College Women University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) nominated panels for MS/M.Phil & PhD Programme Review (PR) and Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) visited Government College Women University Faisalabad.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, it was the first ever review visit by the HEC team in the University since its inception.

The review team constituted two panels- Programme Review Panel and Institution Performance Evaluation Panel.

Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Lahore was the convener of the Programme Review Panel. She was accompanied by Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dean at MNSU of Agriculture Multan and Dr Asmatullah, Professor at University of the Punjab as members of the panel.

The panel for Institution Performance Evaluation (IPE) was convened by Dr. Uzma Qureshi, Vice Chancellor, The Women University, Multan.

Dr Muhammad Mansha, Director QEC at University of Education Lahore and Dr. Abdul Ghani, Associate Professor at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Lahore joined as members of the panel.

The first day of the visit was started with the presentation delivered by Dr Shahla Qasim, Director, QEC. She briefly encapsulated the history of the institution over the passing years.

She highlighted the quality measures and practices accomplished by the University under the vigilant headship of Professor Dr Robina Ferooq, Vice Chancellor, GCWUF.

The panels conducted exclusive discussion sessions with students, faculty, and the administrative heads of the university.

These sessions aimed to review the understanding and implementation of basic principles of Institutional Performance. Besides the panelists reviewed MPhil and PhD programmes by evaluating programme files, students/faculty files, and IPE related standards.

During the second day of visit, the panels examined the quality of infrastructure, science labs, computer labs, library, hi-tec labs and student support facilities.

The panels were joined by Dr Nadia Tahir, Managing Director, Quality Assurance Agency, HEC.

Later, in a concluding meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Dr Nadia Tahir demonstrated the objectives of the evaluation process initiated by HEC experts. She thanked the honorable Reviewers and acclaimed the sincere commitment of Prof Dr. Robina Farooq for the uplift of the institution.

The team collectively appreciated the quality standards maintained by the university.

It acknowledged the fact that despite being a young university with limited resources, its pace of progress is fast because of sound technological infrastructure, motivated and dedicated faculty, efficient administration and above all visionary leadership.

The panelists recommended certain steps to be taken to uplift the position of the university.

The team stayed for three days to develop their complete review report and left the place with a cherished note.