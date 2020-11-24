HEC not to recognize BA/BSc degrees issued by Universities after Dec 2018

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has expressed grave concern over two-year BA/BSc programs being offered by public since the year 2018 and enrollment of students after December 31, 2018 and warned not to recognize the degrees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has expressed grave concern over two-year BA/BSc programs being offered by public since the year 2018 and enrollment of students after December 31, 2018 and warned not to recognize the degrees.

A notification of HEC available with this news agency said that despite decision of phasing out two-year BA-BSc programs after the academic year 2018 the universities and degree awarding institutes were still offering two-year graduation programs and enrolling the students in various graduation programs.

The notification addressed to Incharge Regional Centre, Higher Education Commission, Peshawar and Vice Chancellor all public and private sector universities and degree awarding institutes asked all the institution of higher education to immediately stop the two-year programs.

It further warned and notified that HEC would not recognize the students' enrollment in two-year degree programs and the certificates issued or to be issued after December 31, 2018.

It is to mention here that HEC under its policy communicated to all institutions of higher education vide letter No. 9-2(16)/Phasing out BA/BSc/Curri/HEC/2016/982 dated March 15, 2017 and letter No.15-54/A&C/2019/HEC/691 dated July 11, 2019 asked all the public and private universities of the country and their affiliated colleges to abolish two-year BA/BSc programme.

The commission asked the universities to start Associate Degree (AD) programs from upcoming academic year. It also directed the public and private sector universities that they could not offer MA/MSc programs after 2020, after the ongoing programs end.

The final warning of HEC has raised concerns among the stakeholders for depriving thousands of students who appear in the graduation or master's programs as private candidates.

When contacted HEC, an official said that the students who were enrolled or registered in BA/BSc programs on or before December 31, 2018 were allowed until December 31, 2020 to complete their programs and receive the BA/BSc degrees, as applicable.

Those who fail to complete their courses of studies by the cutoff date shall be awarded an Associate Degree upon completion of such requirements as determined by the degree awarding university.

He advised the students who got admission to two-year post-higher secondary or equivalent programs of studies after December 31, 2018 to get admission to Associate Degree programs.

He said the purpose of phasing out two-year BA-BSc programs was to provide degree holders with a broad-based education as well as marketable skills and Associate Degree program are well suited in this connection.