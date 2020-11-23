UrduPoint.com
HEC Punjab Introduced Important Reforms In Education Sector

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:24 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Director Colleges Sargodha division Prof. Muhammad Ahmed Sial while appreciating Higher education department Punjab for initiating substantive reforms in the educational institutions of Punjab, directed the heads of institutions to carry out their professional obligations diligently.

He expressed these view while chairing the meeting of heads of colleges of the district here on Monday.

Ahmed Sial directed observance of Sops for prevention of dengue and coronavirus,adding that no compromise would be made on the matter.

He further said that special attention should be paid to extra-curricular activities to hone talent of the students.

Director Colleges Prof. Muhammad Ahmed Sial directed improvement in teaching techniques incolle ges across the district.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Colleges Sargodha,Ch Sarfraz Gujjar, AD Colleges Amir Ali Raza ,Controller Sargodha board Maher Muhammad Hussain, and principals of various colleges attended the meeting.

Dengue Education Punjab Sargodha Amir Ali Coronavirus

