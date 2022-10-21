HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Professor’

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) has been selected as the Distinguished National Professor by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) has been selected as the Distinguished National Professor by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

On being selected for this prestigious title, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked Allah Almighty, the UVAS faculty, staff and especially his mentor Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad for their support and encouragement and said that HEC has recognized UVAS for the DNP title for the first time which is a great achievement for the university.

He said he has always been working hard with his full potential & integrity to bring societal impact. Prof Nasim said that producing UVAS graduates of global standard, universal accreditation, new businesses for graduates, advancements and applied research focused on end-client benefit and connected with industry are his top priorities.

According to HEC, the recipient of this title will make significant contributions to the educational vision of the university as well as to the progress and development of the community and the country.