HEC-Sindh Chairman advises universities to become self-sustaining

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, Higher education Commission ( HEC ) of Sindh Dr Asim Hussain here on Thursday advised universities, both in public and private sectors to turn themselves self-sustaining.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Jinnah Sindh Medical University to honor the Sindh Medical College graduates who were conferred upon civil awards 2019 by the Government of Pakistan, he warned of cuts in universities funding due to financial crunch.

"Many of the universities will not be able to sustain themselves because they have no other sources of funding and are totally dependent on the government," he said.

Mentioning that Sindh Higher Education Commission continues to be in a quandary, under the effects of 18th amendment, he was the opinion that provincial universities must try to set academic standards first.

"I am trying to have academic people at the HEC - Sindh so we can move forward," said Dr. Asim Hussain.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Prof S.

M. Tariq Rafi appreciated the contribution of the alumni to the service of the country and said the event was held to inspire the current students to achieve distinction in their fields as their college's alumni have done.

He also presented a progress report of the university. Pro Vice Chancellor Lubna Ansari Baig, an alumna herself, presented a detailed citation of the services by the distinguished guests.

A total of seven SMC alumni and two guests were awarded shields to acknowledge their recognition from the Government of Pakistan for distinguished services to the country.

These included Dr Altaf Hussain Hashmi (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Dr.

Shahid Ahmed Sami (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Dr Majida Bashir Ahmed (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Dr Saeed Akhtar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Dr Javed Suleman (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Col. Dr Muhammad Khalid Rafi (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Military), Col Dr Sharafuddin (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Dr Rukhsana Wamiq Zuberi (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Dr. Abdul Bari Khan (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz).