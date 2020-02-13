UrduPoint.com
HEC takes numerous steps to prevent use of drugs at educational institutions: National Assembly told

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday informed the National Assembly that Higher Education Commission (HEC) had taken numerous steps to curb use of drugs and involvement of its business at the educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday informed the National Assembly that Higher Education Commission (HEC) had taken numerous steps to curb use of drugs and involvement of its business at the educational institutions.

Responding to question during "Question Hour", he said that Ministry of Narcotics Control had launched a mass awareness mobile phone app "Zindagi" to curb the drug addiction.

He said "Drug Awareness and Prevention brochure" was sent to all public and private sector universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the county.

The HEIs had been requested to disseminate the information amongst all university employees and students about the harmful effects of narcotics.

The minister said that all universities across the country had "Zero Tolerance Policy" against drug use or its involvement within their premises.

The Minister acknowledged the role of seminaries in educating the youth. He said a plan worth Rs 800 million was being prepared for revamping institutions.

He said the ministry was also considering to announce 400 posts of drivers and conductors forschool buses in Islamabad.

