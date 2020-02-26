HEC team interviews applicants of Prime Minister Ehsas scholarships program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Wednesday, conducted interviews with the students of University of Sindh Jamshoro who applied for scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Wednesday, conducted interviews with the students of University of Sindh Jamshoro who applied for scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

The team, comprising Deputy Director Finance Pervez Iqbal, Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation Asif Hussain, Incharge HEC Regional Office Karachi Hakim Ali Talpur and IT Administrator Amjad Hussain Soomro, also called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office.

Dr.Burfat shared with them the details of 3-year long reform initiatives that he said 'had turned the varsity into an excellent, modern, digitally-managed and efficient higher education' institution in the country. The teams members eulogized his efforts aimed at uplift of this premier campus of Pakistan.