HEC Team Pays Visit To Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture For Deptts Accreditation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:54 PM

A two-member team of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) paid a visit to the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture to review accreditation of its various department with the commission

Chairman National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, and Managing Director Quality Insurance Agency (QIA) Dr Nadia Tahir met HoDs and the chairmen of different departments.

The team reviewed ongoing projects, faculty profiles, research work and forms of the MNSUA besides inspecting modern hydroponic unit, green house and laboratories.

The team expressed satisfaction over the academic activities and research work in the varsity.

The departments for accreditation included Agronomy, Entomology, Soil Sciences, Plant Breeding and Genetics.

