HEC trains another cohort of newly inducted faculty members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), concluded the Second Cohort of the National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for newly inducted faculty members of higher education institutions (HEIs) at HEC Regional Centre Peshawar.

Twenty-two faculty members of HEIs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the training programme. Managing Director NAHE Ms. Noor Amna Malik was the chief guest of the certificate distribution ceremony. She congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the programme.

She said that the goals of these faculty development programmes are to equip new faculty members with the strategies and tools to overcome the challenges of learners and develop in students the critical thinking and practical skills demanded by the job market and society.

She emphasised creating learning interventions that would have a lasting and effective impact. She maintained that the participants, who have gained an array of soft skills, teaching tools, and techniques during their training, will have the opportunity to implement these valuable learnings in their professional careers.

During the training programme, sessions were held on Effective Teaching and Learning, Course Design, Lesson Planning and delivery, Assessment and evaluation, Technology in the classroom, Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research and Personal and Professional Development.

Several activities were utilised to achieve the learning objectives of the programme which included daily interactive sessions, presentations and assignments related to various modules of the programme.

The programme ended on a positive and memorable note, as participants expressed their admiration for the programme's exceptional standards. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the participants further reinforced the success of the NFDP, emphasising its outstanding quality.