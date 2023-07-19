Open Menu

HEC Unveils Graduate Education Policy For Implementation From Fall 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 08:19 PM

HEC unveils graduate education policy for implementation from fall 2023

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has unveiled its highly anticipated Graduate Education Policy 2023 (GEP-2023) which marks a crucial milestone for higher education institutions in Pakistan and is available

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has unveiled its highly anticipated Graduate Education Policy 2023 (GEP-2023) which marks a crucial milestone for higher education institutions in Pakistan and is available at https://www.hec.gov.pk/site/gep.

It is effective and applicable from Fall 2023 semester onwards, said a press release on Wednesday.

Drawing upon the Commission's extensive two-decade experience and feedback from academia, the new policy has been meticulously crafted to embody the core principles of university autonomy, flexibility, and quality assurance, while also upholding academic freedom, relevance, and originality.

One of the notable features of GEP-2023 is its liberal approach, which allows for intra-disciplinary admissions, enabling students to explore diverse academic fields within their chosen discipline. The policy recognises the value of both local and foreign expertise by introducing external evaluation conducted by indigenous Professors alongside foreign evaluators. This inclusive approach aims to ensure a comprehensive assessment of academic standards.

Furthermore, the policy demonstrates its flexibility by introducing relaxation to the CGPA requirements for admission and offering a more dynamic assessment of the time duration for degree completion. It also streamlines the process for determining faculty relevance, and the requirements for HEC's NOC (No Objection Certificate) and approval to become a doctoral supervisor.

The policy provides clear guidelines and suggests mechanisms to strengthen the implementation of these principles at the institutional level, ensuring consistency and transparency.

GEP-2023 recognises the significance of a rigorous and comprehensive degree-obtaining process. It introduces detailed guidelines for conducting comprehensive examinations, writing doctoral dissertations, and interpreting similarity reports. These guidelines are designed to enhance academic standards, foster originality, and maintain the integrity and ethics of research and study within higher education institutions.

A key aspect of the new policy is its emphasis on doctoral research governance. It delineates the roles and responsibilities of supervisors, supervisees, and the departments overseeing advanced studies and research. By doing so, it aims to cultivate a culture of academic integrity and ethics while effectively managing academic grievances that may arise during the research process.

HEC firmly believes that the implementation of this policy will make a significant contribution to enhancing the quality of graduate programmes across the country. However, the successful realisation of these objectives depends upon the committed support of the higher education community as a whole.

Overall, the policy is a progressive and forward-looking initiative that prioritises the improvement of graduate education in Pakistan.

By promoting autonomy, flexibility, and quality assurance, the policy sets the stage for an enriched learning environment that fosters academic excellence and innovation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Noc May HEC From

Recent Stories

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunitie ..

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunities

28 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development a ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development across next decade: Turkish Amb ..

43 minutes ago
 Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better unders ..

Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better understanding of news verification t ..

43 minutes ago
 Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song ..

Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song take internet by storm

49 minutes ago
 Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within ..

Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within stipulated time

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approa ..

Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approaches LHC against his detention

1 hour ago
Over 600 Chinese officials arrive in Xinjiang for ..

Over 600 Chinese officials arrive in Xinjiang for three-year assistance mission

12 minutes ago
 New US Homebuilding Slumps in June, Cooling Off Af ..

New US Homebuilding Slumps in June, Cooling Off After Rapid Expansion

12 minutes ago
 Heavy monsoon rains leave dozens dead in India

Heavy monsoon rains leave dozens dead in India

13 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muh ..

Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muharram

13 minutes ago
 Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Ch ..

Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab in next 24 hours: FFC

13 minutes ago
 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education