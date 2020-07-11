University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday said quality research serves as a defining factor for excellence, rank, repute and social impact of a University

University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday said quality research serves as a defining factor for excellence, rank, repute and social impact of a University. The Vice Chancellor stated in his response to receiving happy tidings of elevation of eight research journals of University of Sindh to the higher "Y Category" by Higher education Commission Islamabad under its newly-launched ' Higher Education Commission Journals Recognition System (HJRS). The varsity's research journals that have been elevated to "Y Category" included, Asia-Pacific - Annual Research Journal of Fareast and Southeast Asia, International Research Journal of Arts & Humanities (IRJAH), The Shield - Research Journal of Physical Education and sports Science, The Women - Annual Research Journal of Gender Studies, University of Sindh Journal of Information and Communication Technology, The Government - Annual Research Journal of Political Science and Keenjhar - Research Journal.

He said publication of research journals by any University serves as a fundamental indicator of its quality, prestige and academic excellence.

Besides, it contributes as a key major factor towards its ranking at national and international level, he said and added, it also adds to the varsity's repute helping it attract increased student enrollment. The ordinary ways that we use to determine phenomena such as intuition and personal experience stay largely unreliable for want of evidence, he said and added, in contrast, the hallmark of research is that there comes irrefutable data to support a claim.Congratulating Deans of the respective Faculties Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati and all journal editors and their teams, the VC termed this glaring distinction historic and image-transforming, observing that the given sparkling success was more than enough to prove University of Sindh, Jamshoro as the finest premier seat of higher learning in the country. Dr. Burfat also eulogized the services of Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, Director QEC Prof. Dr. Altaf Nizamani and Director ITSC Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani towards promotion of research and research journals produced by the Varsity.