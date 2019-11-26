HEC would now monitor medical colleges, PMDCA

Secretary General Pakistan Medical and Dental College Association, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja has said that after the promulgation of Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2018, all the medical and dental colleges would be inspected by Higher Education Commission

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Secretary General Pakistan Medical and Dental College Association, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja has said that after the promulgation of Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2018, all the medical and dental colleges would be inspected by Higher education Commission.

While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Khawaja said that now all the authority has been shifted to HEC, the admissions of the students of MBBS and BDS would also be finalized after the list of UHS and Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto College.Through this new procedure the owners of medical colleges have no authority on admissions.While talking about the fee structure of medical colleges, he said that all the medical colleges have decided not to increase the fee.He said that medical colleges like to support government and offered 200 beds, every private medical college would provide this assistance to government.