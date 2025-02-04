HEC’s Investor Connect Event ICE25 to pave way for innovation-led investment & connecting innovators with investors

The Investor Connect Event (ICE25), organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday, concluded with resounding success, bringing together a diverse array of investors, entrepreneurs, industry professionals, policymakers, and the promising startups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Investor Connect Event (ICE25), organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday, concluded with resounding success, bringing together a diverse array of investors, entrepreneurs, industry professionals, policymakers, and the promising startups.

The daylong event served as a platform for fostering collaborations, exploring investment opportunities, and shaping the future of Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

The event reinforced Pakistan’s position as an emerging hub for innovation and investment, setting the stage for continued growth in the entrepreneurial ecosystem..

One of the event’s notable highlights was the Investor Pitches, where five high-potential startups showcased their ground-breaking ideas to the audience of seasoned investors.

These pitches facilitated critical discussions on investment viability, innovation scalability, and market potential, creating tangible opportunities for early-stage startups. In total, 50+ potential startups were showcased before the industry professionals, and venture capitalists.

Renowned academician, scholar and former Executive Director HEC Dr. Sohail Naqvi was chief guest in the opening ceremony.

In his address, Dr. Naqi said that universities serve as the core institutions for driving change and progress in society.

“Each university has to function as an engine of growth, embrace the transformative power of innovation-led technology and align it with the specific needs of their respective regions to drive meaningful progress and sustainable growth. Nevertheless innovation, by its very nature, requires individuals to challenge conventional norms and think beyond the ordinary. It involves going against the stream, pushing boundaries, and embracing risks.”

Dr. Sohail Naqvi emphasized that while research lays the foundation for discovery, its application is equally important. “Practical implementation of research findings ensures that knowledge is not confined to academic circles but contributes meaningfully to economic and technological advancements. For innovation to flourish, individuals must be given the freedom and space to explore, experiment, and create without unnecessary constraints. To build a prosperous future, society must recognize that the true pathway to success is the application of innovation.”

In his welcome address, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and valued participants of ICE25.

He briefly shared the journey of HEC’s efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the higher education sector. He said that HEC, in partnership with all stakeholders, is committed to encourage and facilitate the development of entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The Chairman HEC expressed hope that this event would serve as a significant milestone in laying the foundation for a transformative shift in the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering creativity, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

Mr. Najy Benhassine, World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan during his remarks said that the potential for innovation and economic growth exists, but it can only be fully realized by effectively linking key stakeholders.“Collaboration among stakeholders is essential to creating an ecosystem where ideas can develop into successful ventures. However, for progress to be meaningful, it must also be sustainable. True, long-term growth comes not just from existing industries but from the emergence of new companies that bring fresh ideas, solutions, and opportunities to the market.”

He hoped that this event will support budding entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources, guidance, and investment needed to turn their visions into reality.

An insightful keynote by Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sherwani, CEO of RapidSilicon on “Pakistan’s Startup Landscape – Opportunities and Challenges”, shed light on emerging investment trends and the potential for high-growth startups in the country by comparing it with global benchmarks

The event also hosted two engaging panel discussions: (i) “Incubators as Catalysts for Startup Success: Beyond Seed Funding”, where experts deliberated on the role of incubators in nurturing sustainable businesses, and (ii) “Deep Tech and Beyond: Investing in the Next Wave of Disruptive Innovations”, focusing on the importance of deep tech investments and emerging trends in venture capital.

Adding up, a Fireside Chat titled “Are You Investable for a VC?” provided the participants with firsthand insights from prominent venture capitalists on what makes a startup attractive for investment.

The event concluded with Investor Connect: One-on-One Office Hours, where startups engaged in direct discussions with investors, further strengthening networking and collaboration opportunities.