HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Internal Quality Assurance Agency (IQAA) of Higher Education Commission on Tuesday visited University of Sindh Jamshoro to review on-campus facilities for conducting research and performance of SU's Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC).

The team visited different academic departments of the University of Sindh and expressed satisfaction over the research amenities provided by the university at the campus and appreciated the steps of vice chancellor for ensuring quality research activities and develop research culture at the University.

The HEC had established QECs in 184 higher education institutions to strengthen their internal quality assurance (IQA) mechanism and develop a quality higher education system relevant to national needs and compatible with international quality assurance standards.

IQAA team, led by dean faculty of science, technology & humanities, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, and comprising of Dr. Asif Ali Shah, director QEC Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Riasat Ali Kubar, director QEC Sindh University (SU) Dr. Shahzad Ali Memon, dean graduate studies SU Dr. Sarfraz Ali Tunio, dean faculty of social sciences Dr. Zareen Abbasi, director SU's Institute of English Language & Literature Dr. Rafique Memon, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Bashir Rind. Dr. Lachhman Das and Dr. Najma Memon visited SU's Centre of Excellence for Analytical Chemistry, Centre for Pure & Applied Geology and many other academic departments with the aim to demonstrate excellence in teaching, learning and research on the campus.

The team called on the heads of the departments and met the students to know about the modalities of Institutional performance evaluation, review of MS and MPhil and PhD programmes and yearly progress report of QEC.

Later, HEC IQA team members called on SU vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and shed light on the HEC's vision regarding quality enhancement at universities of the country. They said that efforts were underway to take steps to turn QECs into statutory bodies wherein the head of each QEC occupying a statutory position.

They also highlighted the significant role of directors at QECs in achieving their aim of setting up these cells.

Talking to the HEC IQAA team, the VC Dr. Burfat said that no compromise on the quality of research could be made at the campus adding that SU had always been focusing on the research that could benefit the masses in their real life.

"The researches in all the fields must have impact on the lives of people. Only the quality research can be beneficial for improvement in the lives of the masses; therefore we need to provide all-out facilities for conduct of quality research to the researchers and we are doing it", he maintained.

He stated that it was time to gauge the impact of QECs with respect to employability and skills enhancement. Dr. Burfat added that the University of Sindh was following the guidelines of HEC and its QAA was striving to promote quality in the degree awarding institutions (DAIs).

He said there would be no difference between a university and a college if the quality of research was compromised at the universities adding that research was the thing that differentiated the said both institutions.