HED to establish three regional directorates in KP: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to upgrade Directorate of Higher Education to the Directorate General of Higher Education and to establish three new regional directorates.

He said the upgrade from Directorate of Higher Education to Directorate General of Higher Education would give more powers to the department of higher education and would also create more posts.

"According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan we have fulfilled another promise by devolving power to lower levels for better governance", he added.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash in a statement issued on Saturday.

The provincial minister said instead of just one directorate of higher education for the entire province, a total of four directorates had been set up. Directorate of Higher Education had been upgraded to Directorate General of Higher Education while three regional directorates had been established including Regional Directorate of Higher Education South Bannu, Regional Directorate of Higher Education Malakand Swat and Regional Directorate of Higher Education Hazara Abbottabad.

The provincial minister said they were committed to serve the people and would continue to work for the welfare of the people.