UrduPoint.com

HED To Establish Three Regional Directorates In KP: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 04:22 PM

HED to establish three regional directorates in KP: Bangash

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to upgrade Directorate of Higher Education to the Directorate General of Higher Education and to establish three new regional directorates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to upgrade Directorate of Higher Education to the Directorate General of Higher Education and to establish three new regional directorates.

He said the upgrade from Directorate of Higher Education to Directorate General of Higher Education would give more powers to the department of higher education and would also create more posts.

"According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan we have fulfilled another promise by devolving power to lower levels for better governance", he added.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash in a statement issued on Saturday.

The provincial minister said instead of just one directorate of higher education for the entire province, a total of four directorates had been set up. Directorate of Higher Education had been upgraded to Directorate General of Higher Education while three regional directorates had been established including Regional Directorate of Higher Education South Bannu, Regional Directorate of Higher Education Malakand Swat and Regional Directorate of Higher Education Hazara Abbottabad.

The provincial minister said they were committed to serve the people and would continue to work for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bannu Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Swat Malakand From Government

Recent Stories

'Too soon' - Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tourn ..

'Too soon' - Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tournament

5 minutes ago
 85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law ..

85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law on New Year

5 minutes ago
 Man held involved in aerial firing

Man held involved in aerial firing

20 minutes ago
 PIFD Vice-Chancellor paid visits at UVAS

PIFD Vice-Chancellor paid visits at UVAS

46 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

46 minutes ago
 North Korea's Leader Says 2022 to Be Year of Great ..

North Korea's Leader Says 2022 to Be Year of Great Struggle - State Media

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.