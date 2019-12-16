UrduPoint.com
Hefty Funds Allocated For Education Sector To Improve Quality Of Knowledge: Dummar

Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar Monday said the provincial government had allocated hefty funds for Education Department in order to ensure functioning of schools by providing them maximum facilities for attaining quality of knowledge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar Monday said the provincial government had allocated hefty funds for Education Department in order to ensure functioning of schools by providing them maximum facilities for attaining quality of knowledge.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of annual examination result of Killi Kach Boys High School in Zairat district, said press release issued here.

The minister said it was prime responsibility of the government to provide all basic facilities including education, healthcare, supply of water, provision of jobs to youth on merit basis and pavement of roads along with streets to citizen.

He said teachers should perform their due role with honesty at educational institutions, aiming to educate new generation who would be the builders of the country in future by their capabilities.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar also stressed the students to focus their studies to get real principle of education because present era was of latest technology.

On the occasion, the Principal of High School presented to the minister a charter of demands regarding problems of schools including clean water, building of school.

The minister assured the principal that he would take all possible measures to address these problems of school for interest of education and students.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummer also distributed awards and certificates among position holder students of annual examination of school at the end of ceremony.

The principal also presented shield to the minister on the occasion. Earlier, students presented various programs regarding importance of education.

