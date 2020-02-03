UrduPoint.com
High Education Commission Teams Visits Metropolitan University Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:56 PM

The teams of High Education Commission (HEC), visited Metropolitan University Karachi (MUK)to review performance of MUK as required by HEC's standards and ongoing postgraduate programmes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The teams of High education Commission (HEC), visited Metropolitan University Karachi (MUK)to review performance of MUK as required by HEC's standards and ongoing postgraduate programmes.

MUK Vice-Chancellor (VC) Moeenuddin Ahmed applauded the efforts of the faculty staff for making the varsity eligible for meeting HEC criteria and vowed to fulfill them in the future too,said a statement on Monday.

He informed the team about the ongoing academic activities and programmes in the varsity as well as about MUK's policy and method of working.

Two teams visited different parts of the university including laboratory, library and classrooms.

The HEC representatives expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by MUK for maintaining and fulfilling the commission's guidelines and criteria.

The MUK Chancellor Engr. Siraj Khan assured that they would continue striving for betterment in the institute's performance.

On the visit, Registrar Dr. Fakhr-ul-Huda was also present.

