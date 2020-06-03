UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Education Commission Addressing Students' Concerns Regarding Online Classes & Exams

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:17 PM

Higher Education Commission addressing students' concerns regarding online classes & exams

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has assured the students to solve problems, being faced by some of them, regarding internet connectivity and quality of lectures in their online classes as well as subsequent examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has assured the students to solve problems, being faced by some of them, regarding internet connectivity and quality of lectures in their online classes as well as subsequent examinations.

On Wednesday, a few students gathered in front of HEC Secretariat Islamabad to raise their concerns. They were told that HEC is in contact with the vice chancellors to resolve all such issues being faced by students. They were, however, categorically informed that promoting students without examination was out of question.

They were told that the purpose of the whole activity is to save their semester, avoid disruption in academic Calendar, and let the learning process continue. HEC has circulated prudential guidelines on exams in order to ensure that the students' concerns are not ignored and every attempt is made to ensure quality of education.

Also, efforts are afoot to address some of the connectivity issues faced by students through collaboration with PTA and the Telecoms.

Regarding their concern for fee being charged by the universities, students were told to inform HEC about any specific issue that will be taken up with the respective university.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a meeting with the Vice Chancellors just before Eid, the Chairman HEC had also asked the Vice Chancellors to take steps to resolve the problems facing the graduating students on urgent basis, in addition to making decisions about new admissions, thesis research and use of laboratories. HEC has also shared its guidelines with the universities about thesis defense, allowing it to be online.

The Chairman also urged the Vice Chancellors to supervise and assist their faculty to streamline the labour intensive work, helping them render the online learning management system a success.

"All the complaints need to be taken seriously." He informed the VCs that an appellate procedure will soon be set up to look into the complaints.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet Education Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) HEC All Labour

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

48 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

MPA urges stakeholders, political, religious parti ..

28 seconds ago

US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.