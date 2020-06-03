Higher Education Commission addressing students' concerns regarding online classes & exams

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has assured the students to solve problems, being faced by some of them, regarding internet connectivity and quality of lectures in their online classes as well as subsequent examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has assured the students to solve problems, being faced by some of them, regarding internet connectivity and quality of lectures in their online classes as well as subsequent examinations.

On Wednesday, a few students gathered in front of HEC Secretariat Islamabad to raise their concerns. They were told that HEC is in contact with the vice chancellors to resolve all such issues being faced by students. They were, however, categorically informed that promoting students without examination was out of question.

They were told that the purpose of the whole activity is to save their semester, avoid disruption in academic Calendar, and let the learning process continue. HEC has circulated prudential guidelines on exams in order to ensure that the students' concerns are not ignored and every attempt is made to ensure quality of education.

Also, efforts are afoot to address some of the connectivity issues faced by students through collaboration with PTA and the Telecoms.

Regarding their concern for fee being charged by the universities, students were told to inform HEC about any specific issue that will be taken up with the respective university.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a meeting with the Vice Chancellors just before Eid, the Chairman HEC had also asked the Vice Chancellors to take steps to resolve the problems facing the graduating students on urgent basis, in addition to making decisions about new admissions, thesis research and use of laboratories. HEC has also shared its guidelines with the universities about thesis defense, allowing it to be online.

The Chairman also urged the Vice Chancellors to supervise and assist their faculty to streamline the labour intensive work, helping them render the online learning management system a success.

"All the complaints need to be taken seriously." He informed the VCs that an appellate procedure will soon be set up to look into the complaints.