Higher Education Commission Approves Rs.1.26 Billion For New Campus Of Government College Women University Faisalabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved grant of Rs.1.26 billion for new campus of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

GCWUF spokespersons said on Friday that dream of establishment of state-of-the-art campus is going to be materialized as with strenuous efforts of GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq and her team, adding that HEC has confirmed grant of Rs.1.26 billion for construction of new campus of GCWUF today.

Under this project, academic block, admin block and girls hostel will be constructed in the new campus while scientific lab equipment for STEM Education & Research was got approved besides submission of PC-1 for road construction to be included in ADP of Punjab.

The proposed development plan of new campus will also focus on massive tree plantation of millions of trees under Prime Minister's clean and green movement. It will prove to be a milestone towards addressing international issues such as climate change, spokespersons added.

