Higher Education Commission (HEC) Allows Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) For PhD In IR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for PhD in International Relations Department

A spokesperson for BZU on Monday said Dean Social Sciences, Dr Omer Farooq gave his recommendation to BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in this connection, The VC, he informed, had several meetings with HEC officials for permission of launching PhD in IR deptt.

Finally, the HEC granted NOC to the varsity, he concluded.

