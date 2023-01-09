Higher Education Commission (HEC) allows Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for PhD in IR

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for PhD in International Relations Department.
A spokesperson for BZU on Monday said Dean Social Sciences, Dr Omer Farooq gave his recommendation to BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in this connection, The VC, he informed, had several meetings with HEC officials for permission of launching PhD in IR deptt.