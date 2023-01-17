UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ponders Possibility Of Holding SGAT For Overseas Students Of Global Institute Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 05:24 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has devised a fair mechanism to provide an opportunity to the students of unrecognised colleges of Global Institute, Lahore for recognition of their degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has devised a fair mechanism to provide an opportunity to the students of unrecognised colleges of Global Institute, Lahore for recognition of their degrees.

HEC, through Education Testing Council (ETC), will conduct Special Graduate Assessment Test (SGAT) for the students, a press release on Tuesday said.

HEC is also exploring the possibility of holding tests for the overseas students of Global Institute in the designated regions viz. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, subject to receipt of a considerable number of applications -- minimum 100 students from a city.

According to details, Global Institute, Lahore is a recognised chartered Institution in the private sector established vide Punjab Act II of 2011. As per law, the Institute was allowed to operate only at a specific place at Lahore i.e. 3-Aurangzaib Block, New Garden Town, Lahore, but in defiance of decisions of the Federal Cabinet and Chancellors' Committee, the Institute established numerous illegal colleges through illegitimate/invalid agreements with certain individuals/institutions by exceeding its territorial limits.

Based on these irregularities and poor record management, Global Institute, Lahore was banned for admissions from Fall, 2016 and its NOC was also suspended w.e.f. May 18, 2017.

Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct the SGAT as per the composition/weightages given at: https://www.hec.gov.pk//english/HECAnnouncements/Pages/GIL-Assessment-Test.aspx The students shall be required to pass the test in one attempt with minimum 50% marks.

In this regard, HEC also released a Parent & Student Alert through national dailies on January 01, 2023 for information of students to get themselves registered with Education Testing Council (ETC) by January 31, 2023. The said alert may be viewed at: https://www.hec.gov.pk//english/HECAnnouncements/Pages/GIL-Assessment-Test.aspx.

The tentative date for the test is March 12, 2023. All stakeholders are being informed through dissemination of information on media/HEC website/Global Institute's office.

HEC reiterates its firm commitment and obligation towards maintaining academic standards, merit, and equity across the board.

