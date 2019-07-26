UrduPoint.com
Higher Education Commission Postpones Law GAT Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

The Higher Education Commission has postponed the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) to be held on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission has postponed the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) to be held on July 28.

The Law-GAT has been postponed and new date would be announced later, a statement issued by the HEC here said on Friday.

