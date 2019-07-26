Higher Education Commission Postpones Law GAT date

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission has postponed the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) to be held on July 28.

