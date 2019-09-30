Higher Education Commission starts bringing reforms in higher education system and curriculum: Dr. Tariq Banuri

(@imziishan)

The Higher Education Commission Pakistan has started bringing reforms in the system and curriculum of higher education order to produce graduates who could play their pivotal role for bringing progress and prosperity in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission Pakistan has started bringing reforms in the system and curriculum of higher education order to produce graduates who could play their pivotal role for bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

These views were expressed by Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan Dr. Tariq Banuri while addressing a joint meeting of the Deans, Directors and Chairpersons of the faculties, institutes and departments as well as faculty members of University of Sindh, Sindh Agriculture University Jam and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science hosted by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology at the auditorium of US-Pakistan Centre of Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) Jamshoro on Monday.

Dr. Tariq Banuri informed that HEC has discontinued the substandard educational programmes of all those public and private sector higher learning institutions which were playing the role of degree and certificate producing factories. The human development depends on quality education which is the right of the youth of the country, he said and added that reforms are essential to ensure provision of quality curriculum and system of higher learning.

As a result of gearing up the research activities in higher learning institutions with establishment of Higher Education Commission in 2001, he said the youths have started joining the teaching profession leaving the trend of becoming doctors and engineers. The HEC fully committed to ensure the standard of research activities in such fields which could help in resolving the issues of the people and the country, he added.

He said the degrees and certificates are important only when the holders would have adequate knowledge in respective disciplines.

The imparting of adequate knowledge to learners could only be possible with availability of valued curriculum, he said and added that the current education system of the country is outdated and needs to be updated.

The Higher Education Commission is establishing a national academy for imparting required training to teachers and administrative officers of higher learning institutions, Dr. Tariq informed and added that the HEC also bring reforms in procedures of appointment of teachers and their training as well as publishing of research journals.

The HEC needs some time and cooperation for accomplishment of these tasks, he said and maintained that HEC is a national institution with representation of all provinces of the country. The HEC is initiating hard decisions in order to stop misusing its resources as witnessed in the past, he informed.

The Chairman HEC informed that the government had approved only Rs. 65 billion against the demand of Rs. 103 billion in the annual budget of HEC. At present, the HEC and universities are facing server financial constraints as a result of increasing enrollment of students, opening of new higher learning institutions, campuses and college as well as enhancement in salaries and there is the need that the government should take immediate steps for bring out the HEC and universities from financial crisis, he added.

Besides host Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Prof. Dr. Bekhan Ram Davarjani, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai and pro-Vice Chancellors of all the four universities were also present on the occasion.